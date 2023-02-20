Advertise With Us
Town of Aurora receives $1.25 Million for Industrial Park

Beaufort County
Beaufort County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Half a million dollars is being awarded to one Eastern Carolina town to help support economic development.

On Thursday, February 16th the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure announced a $500,000 grant for the town of Aurora.

The grant paired with a previous grant for $750,000 from the North Carolina Industrial Development Fund-Utility Account is going to be used to complete infrastructure and site development of the Aurora Industrial Park.

In 2019 the town received $200,000 from Golden Leaf Foundation and used it for site engineering and due diligence studies of the 32-acre park located on NC Hwy 33.

Aurora Mayor Clif Williams says he recognized the need for a “Contractor Village” to accommodate companies who worked on site at Nutrien, Beaufort County’s largest private employer.

The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners immediately signed on to the project and approved a loan for the Town of Aurora to purchase the land.

The funding will help create an economic boost for the area and serve as an important first step in the Aurora Strategic Plan.

“This is a great day for Aurora. The Aurora Industrial Park is the first phase of renewed economic development that answers both the needs of Nutrien and those of our community” Town of Aurora Mayor Clif Williams said.

“We are so happy for Aurora! This will allow us to recruit new business and industry that will increase the tax base and create job opportunities for the citizens of Aurora and Beaufort County” Brad Hufford, Director Beaufort County Economic Development said.

