Temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 to begin Monday

Lane closures going in each direction of U.S. 70 will begin this week for highway construction.(mgn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Havelock, N.C. (WITN) - Lane closures going in each direction of U.S. 70 will begin this week for highway construction.

The closures will occur only in the daytime Monday through Friday until March 6th between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Work will be done on different days at the locations of Chadwick Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard, and Webb Boulevard.

The closures are a result of the construction for a 10-mile Havelock bypass, which is set to be the future Interstate 42 and will be completed in 2024.

Drivers should take caution and expect delays while traveling through the zones.

