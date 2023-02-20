Advertise With Us
Roanoke Rapids police seeking help identifying man in Walmart theft

Police are asking for help in identifying this man.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a theft at business.

Police say around 3:00 P.M. on February 10th, officers received a call about a larceny that took place at a business on Premier Blvd.

The Police Department is trying to identify this individual.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this male is urged to contact law enforcement.

Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

