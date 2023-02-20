Roanoke Rapids police seeking help identifying man in Walmart theft

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a theft at business.

Police say around 3:00 P.M. on February 10th, officers received a call about a larceny that took place at a business on Premier Blvd.

The Police Department is trying to identify this individual.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this male is urged to contact law enforcement.

Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

