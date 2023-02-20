Roanoke Rapids Police investigating theft and vandalism near cemetery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is pressing charges against an underage child for vandalism and breaking and entering.

Roanoke Rapids Police say they received a call around 4:50 P.M on February 19th about heavy equipment being stolen near Cedarwood Cemetery.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke with the owner of the equipment and public works and found that a front-end loader had been stolen and driven away from the area along with an excavator that had been broken into and stolen near 13th Street.

Police say they were able to find the front-end loader and found that several other pieces of equipment in the area was damaged, an estimated to cost around $100,000.

Officers in the area say they noticed three young people covered in mud and stopped to speak with them and from that conversation discovered they were responsible for the damages.

Rocky Mount Police say an underaged child has been identified as the suspect and the police department will seek charges for felony larceny, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny of a vehicle, damage to property.

During this investigation officers also recovered several fishing rods that were related to a breaking and entering in the 100 block of Monroe St. Investigators and are working on charges for that crime as well.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact the police department at 252-533-2810.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.