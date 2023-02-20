Roanoke Rapids man arrested after tossing drugs during traffic stop

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East was arrested during a traffic stop after a package with drugs inside was thrown out of a car window.

Roanoke Rapids police say they conducted a traffic checkpoint on Becker Drive near Patchy Rubber Road on Wednesday, February 15th.

Police say two men were inside of the vehicle along with a child not properly secured in a car seat, sitting between them.

Officers say they saw the passenger of a gold Lincoln Town Car toss a package with marijuana and marijuana individually bagged within a bag out of his window.

Police say they had the car pull to the side of the road while they went and retrieved the package.

The passenger Ryan Garner, 31, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $2,000 secured bond and a court date for February 17th.

The driver, Brandon Clements, was ticketed for failing to secure a child in a car seat.

