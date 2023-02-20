Advertise With Us
Portion of Evans Street is scheduled to close this week

A portion of Evans Street in the Uptown District will close this week.
A portion of Evans Street in the Uptown District will close this week.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Evans Street in the Uptown District will close this week.

Utility work related to the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on 419 Evans Street will impact the sections of the street between 5th and 4th streets.

The work will begin today and last through Friday, February 20th. It will then begin again on February 27th and end on the 28th.

Detour routes are expected to be posted to direct motorists to Washington Street and Reade Street.

