Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pitt County’s first indoor rally car race is speeding to beat ALS

Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is no known cure to stop or reverse ASL, however, there are people in the east fighting to find answers.

The fatal disease, ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, weakens muscles and impacts a person’s physical ability to move. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS and someone passes away from it, according to ALS Association.

Kip Sloan put together the 1st Indoor Rally Car Race to Beat ALS to fundraise funds for the North Carolina ALS Association.

On the Pitt County Community College campus at the Craig F. Goess Center on Thursday, February 23, eight races are scheduled. Starting at 6:15 p.m., each one of the 32 drivers gets five minutes to practice, and then five minutes to race.

All sponsorship and entry fees will go to research to find cures for the disease.

If you are interested in racing or sponsoring or, would like more information, contact Kip Sloan at (252) 355-3180 or email him at afsjr1@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Shazire White, 19
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

Latest News

Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
Aurora receives $1.25 Million for industrial park
Aurora receives $1.25 Million for industrial park