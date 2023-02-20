Pitt County’s first indoor rally car race is speeding to beat ALS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is no known cure to stop or reverse ASL, however, there are people in the east fighting to find answers.

The fatal disease, ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, weakens muscles and impacts a person’s physical ability to move. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS and someone passes away from it, according to ALS Association.

Kip Sloan put together the 1st Indoor Rally Car Race to Beat ALS to fundraise funds for the North Carolina ALS Association.

On the Pitt County Community College campus at the Craig F. Goess Center on Thursday, February 23, eight races are scheduled. Starting at 6:15 p.m., each one of the 32 drivers gets five minutes to practice, and then five minutes to race.

All sponsorship and entry fees will go to research to find cures for the disease.

If you are interested in racing or sponsoring or, would like more information, contact Kip Sloan at (252) 355-3180 or email him at afsjr1@gmail.com.

