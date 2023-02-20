Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are consulting with the district attorney on appropriate charges after a man was struck and killed on a Greenville street last night.

Greenville police said 53-year-old Robert McLeod, of Pink Hill, was on South Skinner Street just before 8:00 p.m. when he was hit by a flatbed tow truck that was making a turn from Dickinson Avenue.

Police said the tow truck left the scene, but the man believed to be the driver returned while officers were still there. He has been identified as 46-year-old Rayon Artis, of Greenville.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact police at 252-329-3550.

