Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck

Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are consulting with the district attorney on appropriate charges after a man was struck and killed on a Greenville street last night.

Greenville police said 53-year-old Robert McLeod, of Pink Hill, was on South Skinner Street just before 8:00 p.m. when he was hit by a flatbed tow truck that was making a turn from Dickinson Avenue.

Police said the tow truck left the scene, but the man believed to be the driver returned while officers were still there. He has been identified as 46-year-old Rayon Artis, of Greenville.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact police at 252-329-3550.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Shazire White, 19
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

Latest News

Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
1st Indoor Rally Car Race to Beat ALS
Pitt County’s first indoor rally car race is speeding to beat ALS
Aurora receives $1.25 Million for industrial park
Aurora receives $1.25 Million for industrial park