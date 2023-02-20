New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is new information on a murder-suicide that involved two former police officers.

Pitt County deputies say autopsy results show that William Small shot his wife, Heather, four times, before turning the gun on himself.

The shootings happened on February 4th at the couple’s home on Lexington Downs Drive, outside of Greenville.

The 62-year-old husband was a Greenville police officer from 1994 to 2000, while his wife was an officer at what was then the Pitt County Memorial Hospital Police Department from 1998 to 2006.

Deputies say William Small had a lengthy history with them and had been arrested for domestic violence crimes involving his wife over the past two decades.

An obituary said Heather Small received a Doctoral of Nursing Practice degree in 2019 and was the lead provider at New Dawn Psychiatric Services in Greenville.

