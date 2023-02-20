Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have the results of the first six days of a speeding crackdown on one of the city’s busiest streets.

Police last week began increased enforcement on Vernon Avenue, from Hardee Road to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers wrote up nine drivers for speeding and gave written warnings to another 47.

Six drivers were given tickets for having a revoked licenses, four for having no insurance, 11 for regulatory violations, and three for equipment violations.

Kinston police also arrested three people on drug charges and two for outstanding warrants.

In addition to the tickets, officers wrote up 143 written warnings over the six-day period.

