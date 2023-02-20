First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders in two counties are mourning the loss of one of their own.

North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin County.

Roth was the B shift lieutenant for North Topsail Beach and worked part-time for Duplin County Emergency Medical Services.

Duplin County EMS said Roth was on the way to work for them when his motorcycle was hit by another vehicle on Highway 41 in Wallace. He died at the scene.

The Wallace Police Department is investigating the accident.

