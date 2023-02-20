Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU’s Voyages event to feature award winning author

ECU Voyages of Discovery Series is featuring Jason Mott.
ECU Voyages of Discovery Series is featuring Jason Mott.(Voyages of Discovery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Voyages of Discovery Series is featuring Jason Mott, a bestselling and national award-winning North Carolina author.

The event is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, March 2 from 7-8:15p.m. at ECU’s main campus student center ballrooms. Following the presentation, Mott will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the ECU Central Ticket Office or by calling 252-328-4788.

For more information on this event, visit the Voyages website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Shazire White, 19
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

Latest News

North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker
New details on murder-suicide of Pitt Co. couple; both former police officers
Beaufort County
Aurora receives $1.25 Million for industrial park
The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick...
Roanoke Rapids Police investigating theft and vandalism near cemetery