ECU’s Voyages event to feature award winning author

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Voyages of Discovery Series is featuring Jason Mott, a bestselling and national award-winning North Carolina author.

The event is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, March 2 from 7-8:15p.m. at ECU’s main campus student center ballrooms. Following the presentation, Mott will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through the ECU Central Ticket Office or by calling 252-328-4788.

For more information on this event, visit the Voyages website.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.