ECU debuting Swing! The Musical this week
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University students are running through the production of Swing! The Musical just a few more times before the show debuts the week on campus.

Swing dancing is a popular social dance that is recognized when dancers are flipping, spinning, and being thrown in the air. It’s usually upbeat and charismatic. However, like anything else, there are a few variations of the dance. ECU students performing in the musical showed what a basic swing dance looks like.

ECU’s theatre department has talent in all classes performing, but the majority of leadership roles are held by underclassmen.

According to Tommi Galaska, swing music and dancing brought us out of the great depression and played a role in getting people through World War ll. She says it was meant to uplift, as well as celebrate the Harlem Reinasssase.

The pirate’s theatre department is performing Swing! at ECU Loessin Playhouse Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets can be bought online here.

