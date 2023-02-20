Deputies searching for missing Lenoir County man

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in trying to locate a missing man.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Tellop was last seen at his residence in the Gray Tilghman Road area of the county on Sunday.

Tellop is 5′3 tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Deputies say if you see the man, do not approach him but call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

