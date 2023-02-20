Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Deputies searching for missing Lenoir County man

Juan Tellop
Juan Tellop(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for your help in trying to locate a missing man.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Tellop was last seen at his residence in the Gray Tilghman Road area of the county on Sunday.

Tellop is 5′3 tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Deputies say if you see the man, do not approach him but call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Shazire White, 19
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

Latest News

Bilingual job fair at ECU Student Center in April
The man was killed Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
ecu students prepare for the Musical Swing
ECU debuting Swing! The Musical this week
Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown