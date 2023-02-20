Advertise With Us
Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

