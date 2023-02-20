Craven Community College receives nearly half a million dollars for workforce training

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college has been awarded nearly half a million dollars in grant funding to use towards workforce training.

Craven Community College will receive funding totaling $495,115 from the Golden LEAF Board of Directors.

The school says that the funds will be used to renovate two structures at the college’s Volt Center near downtown New Bern.

Craven Community College says they plans to develop and implement a heavy equipment operator program to close the skills gap and increase the pool of highly qualified individuals capable of filling local job openings, as well as a construction trade/light manufacturer incubator to assist entrepreneurs in establishing trades-based small businesses that will support prime contractors.

Existing structures in the Volt Center complex will be repurposed into workforce training facilities.

An 1,800-square-foot climate-controlled garage will house Craven CC’s new Heavy Equipment Operator program, which will include a classroom and lab space.

In addition, a 700-square-foot climate-controlled garage adjacent to the college’s Small Business Center that will serve as a workspace for small business construction, light manufacturing, and business startups.

The college expects to have 88 students earn a credential each year.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Golden LEAF Foundation for giving us this opportunity,” said Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats. “Hands-on trades programs continue to grow in demand, in Craven County and surrounding areas, so this will allow us to serve a larger portion of our community and prepare them for the workforce while supporting our economy.”

The funds are part of $10,248,815 awarded for 13 Community-Based Grants Initiative projects in the Southeastern Prosperity Zone.

These projects will support workforce preparedness, job creation, and economic investment in Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Pamlico, and Wayne counties.

In 2016, the Golden LEAF Foundation provided $549,000 through the Community-Based Grants Initiative to renovate the building that the Volt Center is housed in to support skilled trades including plumbing, carpentry, construction, heating and air conditioning, small engine repair, and electrical work.

“Golden LEAF is pleased to support the expansion of the Volt Center,” said Golden LEAF President and CEO Scott T. Hamilton. “The new heavy equipment operator program and small business incubator for construction trades and light manufacturing will help train an additional 88 students annually to meet the needs of local employers.”

