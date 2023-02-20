Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn.(U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The four-foot reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system’s frigid, toxic environment, they say.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Shazire White, 19
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
North Topsail Beach Fire Department Lt. Billy Roth died Sunday in a traffic accident in Duplin...
First responders in two counties mourning loss of co-worker
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times