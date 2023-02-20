Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover comes with warmer temperatures

Record high temperatures possible later this week
First Alert Forecast for Monday, February 20th 5AM
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stationary front stretching across the country will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy for the start of the week. Temperatures will remain well above average with Thursday potentially breaking heat records. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s thanks to a moderate southwesterly breeze. That breeze will push warmer and warmer air into the East, sending highs into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will see temps surpass the 80° mark, maxing out in the low to mid 80s. The record for Thursday is 80 degrees which was set in 1980, and the all-time record high for February in Greenville is 84, which was set on February 27, 1997. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny as we close out the work week.

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled on Tuesday, but most will stay dry through this week. Our next round of widespread rain will arrive over the coming weekend. About a quarter to half an inch of rain is expected and should arrive with minimal risk of severe weather.

Monday

Mostly cloudy and warm. High 67F. S winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and warm. High of 75F. SW winds at 7 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
West Virginia authorities say a baby has died after being swept away by floodwaters.
Infant found dead in car seat after vehicle swept away by floodwaters, authorities say

Latest News

Lane closures going in each direction of U.S. 70 will begin this week for highway construction.
Temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 to begin Monday
A portion of Evans Street in the Uptown District will close this week.
Portion of Evans Street is scheduled to close this week
NCEL 02-19-2023
NCEL 02-19-2023
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun