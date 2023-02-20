Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloud cover comes with warmer temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stationary front stretching across the country will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy for the start of the week. Temperatures will remain well above average with Thursday potentially breaking heat records. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s thanks to a moderate southwesterly breeze. That breeze will push warmer and warmer air into the East, sending highs into the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will see temps surpass the 80° mark, maxing out in the low to mid 80s. The record for Thursday is 80 degrees which was set in 1980, and the all-time record high for February in Greenville is 84, which was set on February 27, 1997. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny as we close out the work week.

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled on Tuesday, but most will stay dry through this week. Our next round of widespread rain will arrive over the coming weekend. About a quarter to half an inch of rain is expected and should arrive with minimal risk of severe weather.

Monday

Mostly cloudy and warm. High 67F. S winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and warm. High of 75F. SW winds at 7 to 15 mph.

