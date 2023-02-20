Bilingual job fair at ECU Student Center in April

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two North Carolina nonprofits are hoping to bridge the gap between opportunity and representation of the Latino community with an ECU job fair.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina and NC Latino Small Business Network are hosting a job fair at the ECU Student Center on the main campus.

The Bilingual Job Fair of Spring 2023 is to help Spanish-speaking students find jobs where they can be properly presented and developed. AMEXCAN and NCLSBN say they want to bridge the gap between opportunity and representation with this new space.

This event will take place at from noon to 4:00 p.m... on April 24.

For more information, call (252) 329-0593 or email either nclsbn@amexcannc.org or ncafasso@amexcannc.org.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.