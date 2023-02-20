Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Amber Alert: 4-month-old baby abducted in Georgia

Officials in Macon, Georgia, issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Malachi Walker. The suspect...
Officials in Macon, Georgia, issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Malachi Walker. The suspect is Eternity Beamon-Allen, 13.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Gray News) - Officials in Georgia activated an Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old boy.

The Bibb County Police Department said it was reported that Malachi Walker, a 4-month-old with brown eyes and black hair and last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with navy blue pants and a black jacket, was abducted Monday at 12:12 p.m. local time.

The suspect is Eternity Beamon-Allen a 13-year-old girl who is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. They were last seen at 5451 Bowman Rd. in Macon.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a 2017 silver Honda Accord with a Georgia tag number of CSW5695.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information on Malachi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Person of interest wanted for questioning
Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Shazire White, 19
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Kinston Police Department
Kinston police issue 37 tickets, 143 warnings in first week of Vernon Avenue crackdown
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter
The tiger cub was rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico now calls Colorado home
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck
Pedestrian struck and killed on Greenville street by tow truck