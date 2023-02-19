Advertise With Us
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen gun

Shazire White, 19
Shazire White, 19(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been arrested after running from police during a traffic stop.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to pull over 19-year-old Shazire White in Conetoe when he run from officers with a gun in his possession.

Officers say White ran from police and after being chased, surrendered, and threw two firearms into the trees.

He was taken into police custody without further problems., and both firearms were found.

Police say they charged with White with two counts of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and one count of felony possession of a stolen firearm.

White is currently being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond.

