Sheriff Office searches for person of interest in New Bern larceny

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A search is underway for a person of interest in a larceny at a convivence store in New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff Office says the person has been identified and need the help of the public to locate his whereabouts for questioning.

They say the larceny happened at the Wilco Hess on U.S. 17 highway in New Bern Saturday morning.

Anyone with any information of their whereabouts are asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 623-6620.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.