Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

NCHSAA state basketball tournament brackets announced

State Tournaments start this week
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)(North Carolina High School Athletic Assocation)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It took a little while on Saturday but the state tournament brackets have been announced. Local conference tournament champions Farmville Central boys and Bertie boys earned top seeds.

Conference regular season and tournament champ North Pitt girls earn a two seed. A number of area schools will have first-round home games. Many will have more rounds at home.

Men's Tournament Brackets
Women's Tournament Brackets

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
Woman charged with shooting at driver on Highway 11; victim speaks out
Goldsboro police investigating after teen is shot
Eight arrested in Onslow County for sex crimes involving minors

Latest News

Fans hold lighted cellphones as the lights are dimmed before an NHL hockey Stadium Series game...
Hurricanes wins first ever stadium series game over Washington Saturday night
#11 ECU baseball completes opening day doubleheader sweep of George Washington
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart celebrates a grand slam in game two.
#11 ECU baseball completes opening day doubleheader sweep of George Washington
ECU baseball comes back to win season opening game over George Washington