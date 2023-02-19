NCHSAA state basketball tournament brackets announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It took a little while on Saturday but the state tournament brackets have been announced. Local conference tournament champions Farmville Central boys and Bertie boys earned top seeds.

Conference regular season and tournament champ North Pitt girls earn a two seed. A number of area schools will have first-round home games. Many will have more rounds at home.

