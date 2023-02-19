Local wrestlers finish as state runner-up at individual championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships were decided on Saturday in Greensboro. A few local wrestlers made it to the state championship match in their weight class and got medals for state-runner up.

Below are results from the NCHSAA finals report:

“1A 120 lbs.

Benjamin Jordan (Avery County, 46-3) won by fall over Marcus Tyson (Pamlico County, 49-2) (Fall 3:45)

1A 132 lbs.

Grant Reece (Avery County, 41-2) won by decision over Ryan Mann (North East Carolina Prep, 56-1) (Dec 4-3)

1A 220 lbs.

Koleson Dooley (Robbinsville, 30-8) won by decision over Tyler Stevens (Pamlico County, 38-13) (Dec 5-2)

2A 126 lbs.

Rayshun James (Reidsville, 37-2) won by decision over Walker Bell (West Craven, 34-2) (Dec 7-0)

2A 160 lbs.

Jacob Price (Surry Central, 19-1) won by decision over Jeremiah Jones (Southwest Onslow, 39-5) (Dec 12-7)

4A 285 lbs.

Nathan Carnes (Porter Ridge, 51-1 won by fall over Taevion Cox (New Bern, 15-1) (Fall 3:33)”

In consolation finals matches a few wrestlers finished their seasons with wins.

Results from NCHSAA below:

“3A 195 lbs.

5th Place Match - Joshua Knipe (West Carteret, 60-2) won by decision over Hunter Miller (West Rowan, 34-6 )(Dec 6-0)

4A 106 lbs.

3rd Place Match - Alex Barnett (New Bern, 40-4) won by decision over Trevelian Hall (Lumberton, 43-8) (Dec 9-2)”

