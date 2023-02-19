Greenville Police asking for help in locating missing 8-year-old boy
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department says they are looking for a boy last seen on Saturday.
Tayshon Tyree, 8, was last seen around noon in the 1800 block of West Conley Street.
Officers say Tyree is a habitual runaway.
Greenville Police say they located a friend who saw him playing Saturday evening and riding a Ripstik-style skateboard near the Nash Street Gym.
Officers say Tyree was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, khaki jogger pants, and black and white Jordans.
If located, please call the Greenville Police Department, 252-329-4300.
