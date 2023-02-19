Greenville Police asking for help in locating missing 8-year-old boy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department says they are looking for a boy last seen on Saturday.

Tayshon Tyree, 8, was last seen around noon in the 1800 block of West Conley Street.

Officers say Tyree is a habitual runaway.

Greenville Police say they located a friend who saw him playing Saturday evening and riding a Ripstik-style skateboard near the Nash Street Gym.

Officers say Tyree was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, khaki jogger pants, and black and white Jordans.

If located, please call the Greenville Police Department, 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.