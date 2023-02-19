Greenville Church honors African American Trailblazers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church in the east hosted a Black History month event to honor African-American leaders in our region.

Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville has been honoring black trailblazers for several years.

Saturday mornnig, five honorees were the first African-American’s in their specific field or industry were recognized.

“We’re able to acknowledge and identify more and more first of African Americans in North Carolina who accomplish particular things,” said Senior Pastor, Dr. James Alexander.

Among those who were honored with a plaque were state lawmaker Gloristine Brown, Congressman Don Davis, and First African American congresswoman from North Carolina Eva Clayton who served the first district from 1992-2003.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized, but also I am reminded that my history is really the history of a lot of people you know I stand in the shoes of other people as well” said Clayton.

The special guest speaker was Joyce Ladner, who fought hard during the civil rights movement. Lander attended the March on Washington in 1963, where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous ‘I have a dream speech’.

“Seeing all those people I never seen 250,000 people in my life, and I was overcome with elation,” said Ladner.

Every year the church’s black history month celebration has a theme. This year it was ‘Black resistance’. A theme Lander has lived wholeheartedly.

“I think that it’s critical that we lift up young people by telling the story of the movement and giving them encouragement,” said Ladner.

The church has honored over 60 African Americans who became the first to do it in their specific industry.

Senior Pastor James Alexander hopes to continue that tradition for years to come.

