11 ECU baseball completes opening day doubleheader sweep of George Washington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Game two against George Washington a similar model to game one.

Trey Yesavage pitched a strong five innings for the Pirates. They got in a 2-0 hole but would be able to tie it at 2. It stayed that way into the bottom of the 6th.

That’s when the offense exploded. Luke Nowak opens it up with a two run double to right center scoring Justin Wilcoxen and Lane Hoover.

Later in the inning Carter Cunningham doubles down the line to score Nowak 6-2.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart delivered his first home run of the season from there. A grand slam to right that ripped it open as the Pirates win to sweep the day 11-3.

“It’s huge it’s two big come from behind wins,” says Trey Yesavage, “All the guys on the team competed their... competed really well.”

