Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

#11 ECU baseball completes opening day doubleheader sweep of George Washington

ECU 11, George Washington 3
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart celebrates a grand slam in game two.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart celebrates a grand slam in game two.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Game two against George Washington a similar model to game one.

Trey Yesavage pitched a strong five innings for the Pirates. They got in a 2-0 hole but would be able to tie it at 2. It stayed that way into the bottom of the 6th.

That’s when the offense exploded. Luke Nowak opens it up with a two run double to right center scoring Justin Wilcoxen and Lane Hoover.

Later in the inning Carter Cunningham doubles down the line to score Nowak 6-2.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart delivered his first home run of the season from there. A grand slam to right that ripped it open as the Pirates win to sweep the day 11-3.

“It’s huge it’s two big come from behind wins,” says Trey Yesavage, “All the guys on the team competed their... competed really well.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
Law firms says it plans to continue filing many more class-action lawsuits over the next few...
Law firm says it has filed first ever Camp Lejeune class-action lawsuit

Latest News

ECU baseball comes back to win season opening game over George Washington
ECU women close on 15-0 run to beat UCF
ECU women rally to top UCF
ECU women close on 15-0 run to beat UCF
Zach Root opening day win
ECU baseball comes back to win season opening game over George Washington