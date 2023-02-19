Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and one person dead.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured, WMC reports.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge at 1482 Shelby Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say when they arrived, two victims were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on the scene and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected and say in total, 10 people were injured and one is dead.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Taylor charged with drug offenses
Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance
North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
Woman charged with shooting at driver on Highway 11; victim speaks out
Goldsboro police investigating after teen is shot
Eight arrested in Onslow County for sex crimes involving minors

Latest News

Firefighters attending to a gas leak at ECU's student center
ECU warns students to stay away from student center due to gas leak
Tim Corbin, left, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor, passes through the hallway of the...
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
First Alert Forecast For February 19, 2022
Tayshon Tyree, 8
Greenville Police asking for help in locating missing 8-year-old boy