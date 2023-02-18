Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool, But Dry, Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is out of here and we’re left with windy and cooling conditions. Temperatures fall to around the freezing mark by sunrise. Clouds break up overnight as well.

For the weekend, expect cooler weather than what we had this week. Highs barely make it into the 50s despite the sunshine on Saturday. The north breeze will calm down to 5-10 mph. After another cold start Sunday, temperatures return to or near the 60s on Sunday. Data continues to show the chance of a sprinkle or quick shower. Most stay dry.

If you thought this last week was warm, wait until Thursday and Friday. High pressure will bring the warmest air we’ve seen this year. Widespread 80s arrive with the chance of a few showers. Still no sign of any winter air on the way.

Friday Night

Evening clouds clearing after midnight. Low of 33F. NW winds 10-20 mph at first, dropping to 5 mph by morning.

Saturday

Sunny and much cooler. High 53F. Winds: N at 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and cool. High 62F. Winds: S at 5-10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 68F. S winds at 5-10 mph.

