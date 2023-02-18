Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool, But Dry, Weekend

A Small Break From Early Spring Weather
First Alert Forecast for Friday, February 17th
By Zach Holder
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is out of here and we’re left with windy and cooling conditions. Temperatures fall to around the freezing mark by sunrise. Clouds break up overnight as well.

For the weekend, expect cooler weather than what we had this week. Highs barely make it into the 50s despite the sunshine on Saturday. The north breeze will calm down to 5-10 mph. After another cold start Sunday, temperatures return to or near the 60s on Sunday. Data continues to show the chance of a sprinkle or quick shower. Most stay dry.

If you thought this last week was warm, wait until Thursday and Friday. High pressure will bring the warmest air we’ve seen this year. Widespread 80s arrive with the chance of a few showers. Still no sign of any winter air on the way.

Friday Night

Evening clouds clearing after midnight. Low of 33F. NW winds 10-20 mph at first, dropping to 5 mph by morning.

Saturday

Sunny and much cooler. High 53F. Winds: N at 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Partly cloudy and cool. High 62F. Winds: S at 5-10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 68F. S winds at 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County

Latest News

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Eight arrested in Onslow County for sex crimes involving minors
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11
Woman charged with shooting at driver on Highway 11; victim speaks out
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
Woman charged with shooting at driver on Highway 11; victim speaks out