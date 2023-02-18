Advertise With Us
Woman charged with shooting at driver on Highway 11; victim speaks out

Woman charged with shooting at driver on Highway 11; victim speaks out
By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is speaking out after he says a driver shot at him while heading down a busy area highway.

A Thursday afternoon trip to Kinston took a violent turn for 24-year-old Michael Davis. Around 1:30 p.m., a driver on Highway 11 north pointed a gun at him while driving.

Davis says, “As I went to turn she shot somewhere into the back of my car. I wasn’t driving aggressive or anything I just drove beside her to look at her.”

After the driver fired a round into Davis’ car, he slowed down, followed her and called 911.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Grifton Police pulled over the driver off of Earnest Taylor road.

Deputies charged Gayle Williams with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Detective Blake Benson says road rage calls are rare and Davis’ quick action to call the police is a step other victims should follow.

“If you have an individual that actually seems to be irritated with you, just slow down, call 911 and let the authorities handle the situation,” Benson said.

Meanwhile, Davis is still processing the near-death experience while behind the wheel.

“It’s just kind of an eye-opening experience you know,” Davis said. “Just how quickly someone could injure you or end your life. I could’ve ran off the road or the bullet could have struck me or anything could’ve happened.”

Williams is being held in a Lenoir County jail and deputies say more charges may be pending.

