Residents of Lenoir County home ordered to leave after judge declares the property a nuisance

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -People living in a Lenoir County home will have to leave after a judge declared the property a nuisance.

The sheriff’s office says the action against 615 Darden Drive in the Meadowbrooke community comes after countless years and a long history of disturbances, search warrants, drug violations and calls to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month the sheriff’s office arrested the person living there, Ricky Taylor, and charged him with numerous drug offenses.

“This address has been a problem for years, causing the Meadowbrooke community to live in fear and constantly draining emergency services, law enforcement resources,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “This remedy is a result of an outstanding investigation between Lenoir County officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”

A consent judgment calls for the property to be turned over to Joyce Taylor, who authorities describe as a responsible family member, allowing the property to remain in this family.

The property cannot be used as a rental and bans the current occupants indefinitely from ever going upon the property.

All current occupants will be removed from the property no later than March 31.

