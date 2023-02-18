North Pitt girls beat SouthWest Edgecombe to claim conference tournament, Jones scores 55 in win
North Pitt 72, SouthWest Edgecombe 60
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt girls built up a huge lead in the second half and were able to hold off a late comeback by SouthWest Edgecombe to win their 2A Eastern Plains Conference Tournament title game 72-60.
North Pitt star Zamareya Jones scored 55 points in the win. According to the NCHSAA record books that ties her for 7th for most points in a game.
