North Pitt girls beat SouthWest Edgecombe to claim conference tournament, Jones scores 55 in win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt girls built up a huge lead in the second half and were able to hold off a late comeback by SouthWest Edgecombe to win their 2A Eastern Plains Conference Tournament title game 72-60.

North Pitt star Zamareya Jones scored 55 points in the win. According to the NCHSAA record books that ties her for 7th for most points in a game.

