North Pitt girls beat SouthWest Edgecombe to claim conference tournament, Jones scores 55 in win

North Pitt 72, SouthWest Edgecombe 60
North Pitt girls win conference championship
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt girls built up a huge lead in the second half and were able to hold off a late comeback by SouthWest Edgecombe to win their 2A Eastern Plains Conference Tournament title game 72-60.

North Pitt star Zamareya Jones scored 55 points in the win. According to the NCHSAA record books that ties her for 7th for most points in a game.

