Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Goldsboro police investigating after teen is shot

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a shooting where a 15-year-old was injured.

Around 8:24 p.m. Friday officers responded to several alerts from the ShotSpotter system in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

That’s where they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County

Latest News

Arapahoe Charter High School Director Cody Edwards
Arapahoe Charter High School Director hits the roof to raise money for the school
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
Eight arrested in Onslow County for sex crimes involving minors
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11
Woman charged with shooting at driver on Highway 11; victim speaks out