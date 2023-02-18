Goldsboro police investigating after teen is shot
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a shooting where a 15-year-old was injured.
Around 8:24 p.m. Friday officers responded to several alerts from the ShotSpotter system in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.
That’s where they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.