Goldsboro police investigating after teen is shot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say they’re investigating a shooting where a 15-year-old was injured.

Around 8:24 p.m. Friday officers responded to several alerts from the ShotSpotter system in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

That’s where they found a 15-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

