Farmville Central battles past rival Greene Central to claim conference tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys basketball gave Farmville Central everything they could handle but the Jaguars claimed the 2A Eastern Plains conference tournament title 76-63.

The Rams held it close throughout the game. It was just one point separating the two with three minutes to play. Senior guard Nemaj Auston seemingly could not miss from three-point land. Kendrick Harper and Savior Branch both made big baskets and the Rams actually had the lead at multiple points in the second half.

But Farmville Central would not be denied. Alex Moye made big basket after big basket in the third to keep the Jags in it. Jah Short made some clutch buckets late in the fourth quarter to help them separate. Jayden Pitt had a nice game and got them out to an early advantage.

Farmville Central told us it is their 10th straight conference tournament title.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.