Eight arrested in Onslow County for sex crimes involving minors

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says eight people are behind bars for various sex crimes involving children following two separate investigations.

Six people were arrested by the Special Victims Unit on sexual offenses against children.

Authorities charged 39-year-old Mark Wallace with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, sexual activity by a parent, and indecent liberties with a child. His bond was set at $500,000.

Tanner Burgess, 24 years old, is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond is $100,000 secured.

Shawn Boggs, 43 years old, is charged with two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, sexual activity by a parent, and two counts of indecent liberties. His bond is $200,000 secured.

Joshua Ladd 44 years old, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Bond is pending extradition.

Alexander Nienierowko, 20 years old, is charged with statutory rape of a child, incest, and indecent liberties with a child. His bond is $200,000 secured.

And John James, 53 years old, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child. His bond is $30,000.

A separate investigation, “Operation Predators Web,” addressed CyberTips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It resulted in two arrests.

Authorities say 34-year-old Andrew Sutak is charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Lawmen also arrested 25-year-old Rae Padgett and charged him with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and various drug charges.

