ECU women close on 15-0 run to beat UCF

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball faced UCF on senior day at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates trailed in the second half. Farmville Central product Amiya Joyner with another double-double 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Taylor Gibson led the way for the Knights with 14 points. They had a 7-point lead in the final minutes.

But ECU closed on a 15-0 run to win again 63-57 the final score. The Pirates 19th win of the season. They host Houston on Wednesday night next time out.

