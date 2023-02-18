ECU baseball comes back to win season opening game over George Washington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball opener was supposed to be Friday night but they moved it to Saturday afternoon thanks to the rain storm. The Pirates took a little while to get going but they really got the bats working.

Game one saw the Pirates get into a 4-0 hole in the third but the bats woke up in the middle and late innings.

In the 5th, Justin Wilcoxen is the first Pirate homer of the season a two run shot and ECU was within a run. Wilcoxen had 4 RBI in the game.

Later in the inning, Luke Nowak comes up and drives in Jacob Starling to make it 4-4 through 5.

Freshman Zach Root had quite the debut in relief. He went 3.2 innings, allowing no runs, on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts. He is credited with his first win.

The Pirates pulled ahead in the 7th and added to it in the 8th when Jacob Starling gets his first homer of the season. A three run shot to go up 9-4.

Tyler Bradt came in and got his first save of the season

ECU baseball wins their opener 9-5.

