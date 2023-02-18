Businesses and fans remain excited about ECU baseball, despite postponed season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU baseball is back. Well, not just yet.

“Well, the biggest thing in Eastern North Carolina is that you never know what the weather is going to be like in mid-February,” said Chad Thompson, University Book Exchange Sportswear Manager.

The Pirates were scheduled to open the 2023 season at home on Friday against George Washington University, but heavy rain caused the tarp to come out. Which then led to the game being postponed.

“We’re here no matter what,” Koran Dilday said. “If it’s raining, cold, hot, sunny.”

This is the second delay so far for the opening weekend after ECU announced Thursday that Friday’s game would be moved from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in an effort to avoid the rain.

Thompson says their store is always ready because the weather this time of year is unpredictable.

“We have a full array of outerwear, hoodies, long sleeve shirts, t-shirts,” Thompson said. “We try to be prepared to have a little bit of everything, for everyone.”

Some fans say they knew the weather for Friday’s game might get bad. However, it didn’t stop them from grabbing their Pirate gear.

Longtime supporters say their love for ECU baseball could never be affected by a little bit of rain.

“I’ve been supporting for 45 years so it must mean something,” said Bob Barbour, ECU fan. “It’s happy and I love Pirate Nation.”

The Pirates are now preparing to play a doubleheader on Saturday, and Dilday says she knows the jungle will be rocking.

“If you’re a fan, you love these Pirates through thick and thin,” Dilday said. “We’re ready to go, we’ll be here full out. Let’s go!”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.