Arapahoe Charter High School Director hits the roof to raise money for the school

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Students and faculty in parts of the east are coming up with unique ways to raise funds for renovations.

Arapahoe Charter High School Director Cody Edwards was up on the roof of the high school to raise funds for improvements to the high school building.

Students weren’t letting him down until they raised enough money to install new water fountains with refillable water bottle stations in the high school.

This is something Edwards is no stranger to. He’s been the victim of pies to the face and being taped to a school bus to raise funds for the school in the past.

School staff said Edwards was let down off the roof at 3:00 Friday afternoon after students hit their goal of $1,400 for the fountains.

