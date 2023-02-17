Advertise With Us
Woman arrested for Lenoir County road rage incident

Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for allegedly shooting at a man during a road rage incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a road rage incident that occurred just north of Kinston at about 1:30 p.m. The caller said an unknown female shot at him while both were driving on N.C. 11 toward Pitt County.

With assistance from the Grifton Police Department, Gayle Williams of Hobgood was pulled over on Earnest Taylor Road in Pitt County and arrested. She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Additional charges may be pending.

She is being held at the Lenoir County Jail.

