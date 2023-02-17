Advertise With Us
Wayne County man celebrates $144,910 Fast Play jackpot

(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County man bought a $2 ticket and won 20 percent of the major jackpot.

Kerry Williams,of Eureka, bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket from Moe’s Food Mart on Highway 222 East in Fremont.

Williams went to the Education Lottery Headquarters on Friday and collected his $114,910 winnings.

Wayne County received state grants totaling $24 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

