Washington’s Bergevin and Mitchell sign NLI’s to division one programs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington high school saw two of its top athletes sign National Letters of Intent Thursday on campus. Golfer Rob Bergevin signed with App State and will follow in his father’s footsteps to Boone. He said even without a scholarship it is his dream school and he would have gone to try to walk-on. He won’t have to.

“It means the world. Not just to me but to my family. We’ve been trying so hard to get this to make this happen,” says Bergevin, “It’s been my number one pick since I was a kid. Even before I played golf. It was always my dream school. I’ve bled black and gold since I was born.”

Soccer stand out Taylor Mitchell also signed her National Letter of Intent to division one Winthrop. Taylor did not play for the Pam Pack last year and won’t this year. Instead she drives two and a half hours, multiple times per week, to compete in Wilmington for her club. It has paid off and all the hard work has led her to her dream.

“It means the world to me. I have wanted to do this since I was in 4th grade. That’s been my dream. To go and play division one,” says Mitchell, “It makes me know my 4th grade self is really happy with me right now.”

