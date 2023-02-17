Southwest Onslow girls claim East Central 2A Conference Tournament title

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Southwest Onslow girls amazing season continued on Thursday night with an impressive 69-25 win over North Lenoir at Kinston High School.

The Stallions got out to the lead right away, never trailed, and pushed it to a running time victory. They were elated to claim the tournament title this year.

“It feels great,” says Southwest Onslow senior Armani Reid, “It took a while to do it but we did it and that’s why it feels great.”

“I challenged the girls to play their best game. I said why not play your best game in the conference championship,” says Southwest Onslow head coach Chris Williams, “I asked them to respond, and they responded to the point where, you see coach right now, coach is really ecstatic. Coach going to feed them good tomorrow, and teach them good tomorrow. Yes sir I’m ready to go!”

