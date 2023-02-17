Sneads Ferry gate at Camp Lejeune to close for security upgrades

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Those heading to Camp Lejeune this weekend may need to alter their route onto base.

The Sneads Ferry gate on Camp Lejeune will close at 6:00 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through Sunday, February 26 at the same time.

The reason for the gate closure is for security upgrades.

Drivers can expect delays due to construction and are encouraged to find an alternate gate to access the base.

