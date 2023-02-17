Advertise With Us
Sneads Ferry gate at Camp Lejeune to close for security upgrades

Informational meetings being held to inform people who lived on Camp Lejeune that they can seek...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) -Those heading to Camp Lejeune this weekend may need to alter their route onto base.

The Sneads Ferry gate on Camp Lejeune will close at 6:00 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through Sunday, February 26 at the same time.

The reason for the gate closure is for security upgrades.

Drivers can expect delays due to construction and are encouraged to find an alternate gate to access the base.

