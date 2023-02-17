Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

Maurice Manning
Maurice Manning(Martin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Martin County man.

Maurice Manning was last seen Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. at a home on Hickory Grove Road in Martin County.

The 29-year-old Manning has a cognitive impairment, according to deputies. It is believed that the man may be in the Rocky Mount area.

He is 5′0 tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with knows the whereabouts of Manning should call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500, Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555 or their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11

Latest News

Jermiyas Frizzell
Teenager charged after shots fired in Greenville neighborhood
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DOT closes parts of U.S. 70 for Havelock bypass construction
Tommy Brady, Chris Hudson, and Robby Koen
Pitt County Firefighter’s Association names 2022 award winners
NEXT WEEK: Congressman Davis holds First Congressional District town halls