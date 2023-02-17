Silver Alert issued for missing Martin County man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Martin County man.

Maurice Manning was last seen Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. at a home on Hickory Grove Road in Martin County.

The 29-year-old Manning has a cognitive impairment, according to deputies. It is believed that the man may be in the Rocky Mount area.

He is 5′0 tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with knows the whereabouts of Manning should call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500, Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555 or their local law enforcement.

