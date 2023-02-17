Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Second rabid animal found in Lenoir County this year

Rabid fox
Rabid fox(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another rabid animal has been found in Lenoir County, the second so far this year.

The Lenoir County Health Department said this time it was a fox that tested positive for rabies.

The rabid animal was found in the Paul’s Path Road area of the county.

Last month, a rabid raccoon was found between Pink Hill and Deep Run.

The county saw eight rabid raccoon cases last year.

“It is concerning that a fox has been identified with rabies in addition to the multiple raccoons identified earlier, and the animal cases have been located throughout the county. It is important that people are mindful of their surroundings and keep themselves and their pets away from wild animals,” Pamela Brown, county health director.

Brown said to let the health director, hospital, or doctor check you out if you have been scratched or bitten by an animal, do not approach a wild animal, keep your pets up to date on rabies vaccinations, and keep your pets away from stray or wild animals.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
Gayle Williams was arrested on Thursday in connection to an alleged road rage incident.
DEPUTIES: Woman shot at other driver on Highway 11

Latest News

NEXT WEEK: Congressman Davis holds First Congressional District town halls
Lillie Mae Holloman
Police searching for missing Goldsboro woman
DEQ offering $172K in rebates for electric vehicle chargers through Volkswagen
Arrested for Robbery
Man arrested for robbing store for two times