Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Saving Graces: Meet Picasso

adoptable with Saving Graces
adoptable with Saving Graces(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for the picture perfect kitty, look no further than Picasso.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says he is a loving wonderful cat that is affectionate.

They say his sweet nature will win you over in a heartbeat..

They say he was found as a stray and tested positive for FIV. But no worries, Saving Graces say cats can live a long healthy life with the virus, as long as they are kept indoors away from other cats that may carry illnesses.

FIV does not spread easily, so there isn’t need to worry about him spreading it to other cats. The virus is spread through deep bite wounds or mating.

It’s also not contagious to dogs or humans.

Saving Graces thinks Picasso may be around 3 to 5 years old and is super playful and curious!

If you are interested in him, contact saving graces for felines today.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
The shooting happened Monday afternoon north of Jacksonville.
NEW INFO: Man shot while driving along U.S. 17 in Onslow County
Anthony Reese
Man gets maximum time for Carteret County overdose death
Di'qavia Knight
Greenville man gets $1-million bond for drug charges

Latest News

North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal
Informational meetings being held to inform people who lived on Camp Lejeune that they can seek...
Sneads Ferry gate at Camp Lejeune to close for security upgrades
Woman arrested for Lenoir County road rage incident
Woman arrested for Lenoir County road rage incident
PET OF THE WEEK: PICASSO
PET OF THE WEEK: PICASSO