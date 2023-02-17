Saving Graces: Meet Picasso

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for the picture perfect kitty, look no further than Picasso.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says he is a loving wonderful cat that is affectionate.

They say his sweet nature will win you over in a heartbeat..

They say he was found as a stray and tested positive for FIV. But no worries, Saving Graces say cats can live a long healthy life with the virus, as long as they are kept indoors away from other cats that may carry illnesses.

FIV does not spread easily, so there isn’t need to worry about him spreading it to other cats. The virus is spread through deep bite wounds or mating.

It’s also not contagious to dogs or humans.

Saving Graces thinks Picasso may be around 3 to 5 years old and is super playful and curious!

If you are interested in him, contact saving graces for felines today.

