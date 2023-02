GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Lillie Mae Holloman was last seen on Walnut Street around midnight on Thursday.

The 50-year-old is 5′4 tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have information on Holloman’s whereabouts you should call police at 919-705-6572.

