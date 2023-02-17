Pitt County Firefighter’s Association names 2022 award winners

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three Pitt County firefighters are being recognized for their service in 2022.

The Pitt County Firefighter’s Association held its quarterly meeting and awarded three members for their excellence last year.

Chris Hudson was awarded the Pitt County Firefighter of the Year for 2022. He has served for 20 years with the Simpson Rural Fire Department.

Lieutenant Robby Koen was presented the 2022 Pitt County Fire Officer of the Year award. Koen has served the Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department for 38 years and has been a lieutenant since 2020.

Chief Floyd “Tommy” Brady, Jr. was named the 2022 Pitt County Fire Chief of the Year. Chief Brady has served the Farmville Fire Department for 24 years and was elected chief in 2016.

“Pitt County Emergency Management joins the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association in congratulating all award recipients and further thanking all of the dedicated individuals who serve the residents of Pitt County every day,” says Randy Gentry, Emergency Management director.

