North Carolina Senate OKs gun bill with pistol permit repeal

(WALA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The North Carolina Senate approved a firearms bill that would in part repeal a requirement that a sheriff formally sign off before a person is able to legally purchase a handgun.

Republican senators approved the legislation Thursday in a party-line vote.

The bill would also allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry a gun at more locations where religious services are being held.

A bill sponsor calls the measure “common-sense laws” to protect gun rights. Democrats say getting rid of purchase permits would lead to more gun violence.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed similar bills in 2021, but Republicans believe they may have the votes for overrides this year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

